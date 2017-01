Asalt de final de an, la magazinele constănţene

14:41:05 / 28 Decembrie 2013

You are plain Stupid with an obvious lack of education, I have a degree sweetie and am intelligent but I'm dumb because I'm arguing with a #$%$. You obviously need to learn not only geography but history as well. Here's a little insight to the little brai

You are plain Stupid with an obvious lack of education, I have a degree sweetie and am intelligent but I'm dumb because I'm arguing with a #$%$. You obviously need to learn not only geography but history as well. Here's a little insight to the little brain you have. Armenian, Armenian Hay, plural Hayq or Hayk, member of a people with an ancient culture who originally lived in the region known as Armenia, which comprised what is now northeastern Turkey and the Republic of Armenia. Although some remain in Turkey, more than three million Armenians live in the republic; large numbers also live in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and other areas of the Caucasus and the Middle East. Who's dumb now? Anyway, Inyuck or whatever your name is. I wish you the best and hope you take that chip off your shoulder and have a better life. Bye, bye now.