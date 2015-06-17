Două echipe au punctaj maxim în Liga Old-Boys Constanța la fotbal

Etapa a 6-a Ligii Old-Boys Constanța la fotbal, ediția 2015, a programat câteva întâlniri interesante, iar după disputarea acestei runde, două formații, Municipal Constanța și Medgidia, au la activ șase victorii din tot atâtea posibile. Rezultate: Liga Ofițerilor Constanța - Victoria Cumpăna 2-4, CSCT Team Agigea - Voința Constanța 6-5, Dinamo Constanța - IMN Meconst Constanța 4-2, Perla Murfatlar - FC Constanța 0-2, FC Ovidiu - Poarta Albă 9-0, Axiopolis Cernavodă - Ideal Cernavodă 1-1, Medgidia - Olimpia Apă Canal Constanța 4-1, Tomis Reyna Construct Constanța - FC Amicii Constanța 4-4, Municipal Constanța - Poliția Constanța 3-2, CFR Constanța - Portul Constanța 0-5. Meciul Săgeata Stejaru - SNC a fost amânat. De asemenea, s-a mai disputat o restanță din etapa a 4-a: Săgeata Stejaru - Olimpia Apă Canal Constanţa 8-2.
Programul partidelor din etapa a 7-a (ora de start este 18.30) - joi: Portul Constanța - Municipal Constanța (teren Portul), IMN Meconst Constanța - Tomis Reyna Construct Constanța (teren CFR II), Ideal Cernavodă - Liga Ofițerilor Constanța (teren Central din Cernavodă); vineri: SNC - Perla Murfatlar (teren SNC), FC Constanța - Medgidia (teren Agigea), FC Amicii Constanța - CSCT Team Agigea (teren CFR), Victoria Cumpăna - FC Ovidiu (teren Cumpăna), Poarta Albă - CFR Constanța (teren Poarta Albă).
Meciurile Poliția Constanța - Săgeata Stejaru, Olimpia Apă Canal Constanţa - Dinamo Constanța și Voința Constanța - Axiopolis Cernavodă au fost amânate.