Două echipe au punctaj maxim în Liga Old-Boys Constanța la fotbal

Facebook Twitter YouTube Newsletter PDF Top 500
Arhiva stiri Anunturi Contact
alegeri parlamentareatac terorist Berlin
Nu ai găsit subiectul dorit?
Foloseşte căutarea ...
Două echipe au punctaj maxim în Liga Old-Boys Constanța la fotbal
Sport 18 Iunie 2015 / 00:00 808 accesări 0 comentarii

Etapa a 6-a Ligii Old-Boys Constanța la fotbal, ediția 2015, a programat câteva întâlniri interesante, iar după disputarea acestei runde, două formații, Municipal Constanța și Medgidia, au la activ șase victorii din tot atâtea posibile. Rezultate: Liga Ofițerilor Constanța - Victoria Cumpăna 2-4, CSCT Team Agigea - Voința Constanța 6-5, Dinamo Constanța - IMN Meconst Constanța 4-2, Perla Murfatlar - FC Constanța 0-2, FC Ovidiu - Poarta Albă 9-0, Axiopolis Cernavodă - Ideal Cernavodă 1-1, Medgidia - Olimpia Apă Canal Constanța 4-1, Tomis Reyna Construct Constanța - FC Amicii Constanța 4-4, Municipal Constanța - Poliția Constanța 3-2, CFR Constanța - Portul Constanța 0-5. Meciul Săgeata Stejaru - SNC a fost amânat. De asemenea, s-a mai disputat o restanță din etapa a 4-a: Săgeata Stejaru - Olimpia Apă Canal Constanţa 8-2.

Programul partidelor din etapa a 7-a (ora de start este 18.30) - joi: Portul Constanța - Municipal Constanța (teren Portul), IMN Meconst Constanța - Tomis Reyna Construct Constanța (teren CFR II), Ideal Cernavodă - Liga Ofițerilor Constanța (teren Central din Cernavodă); vineri: SNC - Perla Murfatlar (teren SNC), FC Constanța - Medgidia (teren Agigea), FC Amicii Constanța - CSCT Team Agigea (teren CFR), Victoria Cumpăna - FC Ovidiu (teren Cumpăna), Poarta Albă - CFR Constanța (teren Poarta Albă).

Meciurile Poliția Constanța - Săgeata Stejaru, Olimpia Apă Canal Constanţa - Dinamo Constanța și Voința Constanța - Axiopolis Cernavodă au fost amânate.

Taguri articol
Axiopolis CernavodăSăgeata StejaruVictoria Cumpăna
loading...
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Din aceeaşi secţiune Ale aceluiaşi autor Ştiri similare
Vezi mai multe ştiri

Adaugă comentariul tău

NOTĂ: Te rugăm să comentezi la subiect. Sunt interzise atacurile la persoană, limbajul vulgar sau tendenţios şi postarea materialelor publicitare. Încălcarea acestor norme va fi sancţionată cu ştergerea imediată a comentariului.

Ştiri de ultimă oră
123
Pagina a fost generata in 0.2625 secunde