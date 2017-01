Dric pe post de ambulanţă

02:15:05 / 19 Noiembrie 2014

drfPZXgTmzujWg

Another year zinc shelter cheap motrin apologies "Someone got to Donald Sterling and said, 'This is basically this is your last chance. … You need to finally spend some money and take this business seriously. You have to sign Chris Paul.'" NBA TV analyst and former player Dennis Scott said. "They didn't need a fiasco with Chris Paul, and it didn't happen. That's step No. 1. Now, free agents are saying the Clippers are finally for real, finally serious. They're making the right moves. They really want to finally win. … But they do more bigger bodies."