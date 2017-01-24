Musicalul "La La Land" a primit, marţi, cele mai multe nominalizări - paisprezece, un număr-record în istoria premiilor Oscar -, în timp ce Meryl Streep a devenit artistul cu cele mai multe nominalizări individuale la Oscar din istorie, la cea de-a 89-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar, informează BBC.

În premieră, nominalizările pentru cea de-a 89-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar nu au mai fost anunţate într-o conferinţă de presă, organizată în prezenţa jurnaliştilor mondeni, transmite „New York Times“, ci în cadrul unei prezentări înregistrate (streaming video), unde nu a existat o audienţă, care a fost difuzată pe site-ul http://oscar.go.com/, pe "Good Morning America" şi pe alte platforme.

Mai mulţi membri ai Academiei americane de film au anunţat nominalizările, printre care Jennifer Hudson şi Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman şi Ken Watanabe, dar şi Cheryl Boone Isaacs, preşedinta Academiei de film americane (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences).

Cea de-a 89-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 26 februarie, la Dolby Theatre din Hollywood, Los Angeles. Evenimentul va fi prezentat de Jimmy Kimmel.

Prezentăm în continuare lista completă a nominalizărilor la cea de-a 89-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar:

Cel mai bun film: Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight

Cel mai bun regizor: Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge), Damien Chazelle, (La La Land), Kenneth Lonergan, (Manchester by the Sea), Barry Jenkins, (Moonlight)

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), Denzel Washington (Fences)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Emma Stone (La La Land), Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water), Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea), Dev Patel (Lion), Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Viola Davis (Fences), Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Nicole Kidman (Lion), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures), Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Cel mai bun film străin: A Man Called Ove (Suedia), Land of Mine (Danemarca), The Salesman (Iran), Tanna (Australia), Toni Erdmann (Germania)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana, My Life as a Zucchini, The Red Turtle, Zootopia

Cel mai bun design de producţie: Arrival, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Hail, Caesar!, La La Land, Passengers

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: Arrival, Fences, Hidden Figures, Lion, Moonlight

Cel mai bun scenariu original: Hell or High Water, La La Land, The Lobster, Manchester by the Sea, 20th Century Women

Cea mai bună imagine: Arrival, La La Land, Lion, Moonlight, Silence

Cel mai bun montaj: Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, La La Land, Moonlight

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: Jackie, La La Land, Lion, Moonlight, Passengers

Cel mai bun cântec: La La Land - Audition, La La Land - City of Stars, Moana - How Far I'll Go, Jim: The James Foley Story - The Empty Chair, Trolls - Can't Stop the Feeling

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet: Arrival, Deepwater Horizon, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Sully

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet: Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: Deepwater Horizon, Doctor Strange The Jungle Book, Kubo and the Two Strings, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Cel mai bun machiaj/cea mai bună coafură: A Man Called Ove, Star Trek Beyond, Suicide Squad

Cele mai bune costume: Allied, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Florence Foster Jenkins, Jackie, La La Land

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: Blind Vaysha, Borrowed Time, Pear Cider and Cigarettes, Pearl, Piper

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune: Ennemis Entreniers, La Femme et le TGV, Silent Nights, Sing, Timecode

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: Fire at Sea, I Am Not Your Negro, Life, Animated, O.J.: Made in America, 13th

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: Extremis, 4.1 Miles, Joe's Violin, Watani: My Homeland, The White Helmets