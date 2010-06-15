Nominalizările la premiile adolescenţilor americani

Departe de strălucirea Globurior de Aur şi de magia premiilor Emmy şi Oscar, adolescenţii au şi ei un cuvânt important de spus în ceea ce priveşte serialele şi lung-metrajele. Anul acest, producţia de televiziune preferată a tinerilor este, fără îndoială, „Gossip Girl / Intrigi la New York”, dovadă fiind cele şase nominalizări primite recent de celebrul serial la Teen Choice Awards. Miley Cyrus şi Zoe Saldana au şi ele motive de fericire, aflându-se pe primul loc în clasamentul individual al propunerilor pentru gala din 8 august, cu trei nominalizări fiecare.

Lista nominalizărilor arată astfel:

Cel mai bun serial-dramă: „90210”, “Gossip Girl / Intrigi la New York”, “Grey\'s Anatomy / Anatomia lui Grey“, “House M.D. / House„, „The Secret Life of the American Teenager”

Cel mai bun actor din serial dramatic: Penn Badgley şi Chace Crawford pentru “Gossip Girl”, Ken Baumann şi Daren Kagasoff pentru “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”, Tristan Wilds pentru “90210”

Cea mai bună actriţă dintr-un serial dramatic: Sophia Bush pentru “One Tree Hill”

Blake Lively şi Leighton Meester pentru “Gossip Girl”, Olivia Wilde pentru “House M.D.”, Shailene Woodley penru “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”

Cel mai bun serial SF / fantezie: “Fringe”, “Lost”, “Smallville”, “Supernatural”, “\'The Vampire Diaries”

Cel mai bun actor din serial SF / Fantezie: Josh Holloway – “Lost”, Joshua Jackson – “Fringe”, Ryan Kwanten – “True Blood”, Tom Welling – “Smallville”, Paul Wesley – “The Vampire Diaries”

Cea mai bună actriţă din serial SF / Fantezie: Nina Dobrev – “The Vampire Diaries”, Evangeline Lilly – “Lost”, Hayden Panettiere – “Heroes”, Anna Paquin – “True Blood”, Anna Torv –“Fringe”

Cel mai bun serial de acţiune: „24”, “Burn Notice”, “Chuck”, “Human Target”, “NCIS: Los Angeles”

Cel mai bun actor din serial de acţiune: Jeffrey Donovan – “Burn Notice”, Zachary Levi – “Chuck”, LL Cool J – “NCIS: Los Angeles”, Kiefer Sutherland – “24”, Mark Valley – “Human Target”

Cea mai bună actriţă din serial de acţiune: Gabrielle Anwar – “Burn Notice”, Mary Lynn Rajskub şi Katee Sackhoff – “24”, Daniela Ruah – “NCIS: Los Angeles”, Yvonne Strahovski – “Chuck”

Cel mai bun serial de comedie: “The Big Bang Theory”, “Glee”, “Modern Family”, “Sonny with a Chance”, “Wizards of Waverly Place”

Cel mai bun actor din serial de comedie: Steve Carell – „The Office”, Jonas Brothers – “J.O.N.A.S!”, Sterling Knight – “Sonny with a Chance”, Cory Monteith – “Glee”, Jim Parsons – “The Big Bang Theory”

Cea mai bună actriţă din serial de comedie: Miranda Cosgrove – “iCarly”, Kaley Cuoco – “The Big Bang Theory”, Selena Gomez – “Wizards of Waverly Place”, Demi Lovato – “Sonny with a Chance”, Lea Michele – “Glee”

Cel mai bun serial animat: „American Dad!”, “The Cleveland Show”, “Family Guy”, “South Park”, “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

Cel mai bun reality-show: „The Hills”, “Jersey Shore”, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, “The Price of Beauty”, “Taking The Stage”

Cea mai bună competiţie reality-show: „American Idol”, “America\'s Next Top Model”, “Dancing with the Stars”, “Project Runway”, “America\'s Best Dance Crew”

Cel mai bun film de acţiune: “G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra”, “Kick-Ass”, “Robin Hood”, “Sherlock Holmes”, “The Losers”

Cel mai bun actor de acţiune: Nicolas Cage – “Kick-Ass”, Russell Crowe – “Robin Hood”, Matt Damon – “Green Zone”, Robert Downey Jr. – “Sherlock Holmes”, Channing Tatum – “G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra”

Cea mai bună actriţă de acţiune: Cate Blanchett – „Robin Hood”, Mila Kunis – “The Book of Eli”, Rachel McAdams – “Sherlock Holmes”, Sienna Miller - “G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra”, Zoe Saldana – “The Losers”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj SF: ”2012”, “Avatar”, “District 9”, “Iron Man 2”, “The Time Traveler\'s Wife”

Cel mai bun actor dintr-un film SF: Sharlto Copley – “District 9”, John Cusack – “2012“, Robert Downey Jr. – “Iron Man 2”, Jude Law – “Repo Men”, Sam Worthington – “Avatar”

Cea mai bună actriţă SF: Scarlett Johansson şi Gwyneth Paltrow – “Iron Man 2”, Rachel McAdams – “The Time Traveler\'s Wife”, Amanda Peet – “2012”, Zoe Saldana - “Avatar”

Cel mai bun film fantastic: „Alice in Wonderland”, “Clash of the Titans”, “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”, “Prince of Persia: Sands of Time”, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”

Cel mai bun actor de film fantastic: Johnny Depp – “Alice in Wonderland”, Jake Gyllenhaal – “Prince of Persia: Sands of Time”, Taylor Lautner şi Robert Pattinson - “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”, Sam Worthington – “Clash of the Titans”

Cea mai bună actriţă de film fantastic: Gemma Arterton – “Clash of the Titans” şi “Prince of Persia: Sands of Time”, Rosario Dawson – “Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief”, Kristen Stewart – “The Twilight Saga: New Moon”, Mia Wasikowska – “Alice in Wonderland”, Emma Watson – “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”

Cea mai bună dramă: “The Blind Side”, “Dear John”, “The Last Song”, “Remember Me”, “The Runaways”

Cel mai bun actor în rol dramatic: Jake Gyllenhaal şi Tobey Maguire “Brothers”, Robert Pattinson – “Remember Me”, Jeremy Renner – “The Hurt Locker”, Channing Tatum – “Dear John”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol dramatic: Sandra Bullock – “The Blind Side”, Miley Cyrus – “The Last Song”, Dakota Fanning şi Kristen Stewart – “The Runaways”, Amanda Seyfried – “Dear John”

Cea mai bună comedie romantică: “The Back-up Plan”, “Just Wright”, “Letters to Juliet”, “The Proposal”, “Valentine\'s Day”

Cel mai bun actor într-o comedie romantică: Gerard Butler – „The Ugly Truth” şi “The Bounty Hunter”, Josh Duhamel – “When in Rome”, Joseph Gordon-Levitt – “500 Days of Summer”, Ashton Kutcher – “Valentine\'s Day”, Ryan Reynolds – “The Proposal”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-o comedie romantică: Kristen Bell – “\'When in Rome”

Sandra Bullock – “The Proposal”, Queen Latifah – “Valentine\'s Day” şi “Just Wright”, Jennifer Lopez – “The Back-up Plan”, Amanda Seyfried – “Letters to Juliet”

Cea mai bună comedie: “Date Night”, “Get Him to the Greek”, “Hot Tub Time Machine”, “Killers”, “She\'s Out of My League”

Cel mai bun actor într-o comedie: Russell Brand şi Jonah Hill – “Get Him to the Greek”, Steve Carell – “Date Night, Ashton Kutcher – “Killers”, Chris Rock – “Death at a Funeral”

Cea mai bună actriţă de comedie: Kristen Bell – “Couples Retreat”, Lizzy Caplan, - “Hot Tub Time Machine”, Tina Fey – “Date Night”, Zoe Saldana – “Death at a Funeral”, Emma Stone – “Zombieland”

Cel mai bun horror/thriller: „A Nightmare on Elm Street”, “Paranormal Activity”, “Shutter Island”, “Splice”, “The Stepfather”

Cel mai bun actor într-un film horror/thriller: Penn Badgley – “The Stepfather”, Adam Brody – “Jennifer\'s Body”, Leonardo DiCaprio – “Shutter Island”, Jackie Earle Haley – “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, Micah Sloat – “Paranormal Activity”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un film horror/thriller: Katie Cassidy – “A Nightmare on Elm Street”, Megan Fox – “Jennifer\'s Body”, Audrina Patridge şi Rumer Willis – “Sorority Row”, Michelle Williams – “Shutter Island”

Cea mai bună animaţie: “How to Train Your Dragon”, “Marmaduke”, “The Princess and the Frog”, “Shrek Forever After”, “Toy Story 3”.