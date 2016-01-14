OSCAR 2016 - Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Lungmetrajele "The Revenant", de Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, şi "Mad Max: Fury Road", de George Miller, au primit cele mai multe nominalizări - 12, respectiv 10 -, inclusiv la categoria "cel mai bun film", şi sunt marile favorite la cea de-a 88-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar, informează bbc.com. Pe locul al treilea în topul peliculelor care au obţinut în acest an cele mai multe nominalizări la Oscar se află lungmetrajul "The Martian", de Ridley Scott, care va concura la şapte categorii de premii. Filmele "Carol", de Todd Haynes, şi "Spotlight", de Tom McCarthy, au primit fiecare şase nominalizări.

Academia de film americană a decis ca în acest an să nominalizeze opt lungmetraje la categoria cel mai bun film. Totodată, lungmetrajul maghiar "Son of Saul", în regia lui László Nemes și cu actorul român Levente Molnár în distribuţie, a fost nominalizat la categoria cel mai bun film într-o limbă străină.

Nominalizările pentru cea de-a 88-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar au fost anunţate joi, într-o conferinţă de presă, organizată la Samuel Goldwyn Theater din Los Angeles. Conferinţa a fost difuzată în direct pe site-ul Academiei de film americane, instituţia care decernează premiile Oscar.

Nominalizările au fost anunţate, live, în două părţi. Regizorii Guillermo del Toro şi Ang Lee au anunţat primul grup de nominalizări din totalul de 24 de categorii, iar actorul John Krasinski şi Cheryl Boone Isaacs, preşedintele Academiei de film americane, au anunţat al doilea set de nominalizări.

Cea de-a 88-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 28 februarie, la Los Angeles. Evenimentul va fi prezentat de actorul de comedie Chris Rock.

La sfârşitul lunii noiembrie, premiile Oscar onorifice au fost acordate regizorului Spike Lee şi actriţelor Gena Rowlands şi Debbie Reynolds.

Prezentăm în continuare lista completă a nominalizărilor la cea de-a 88-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar:

CEL MAI BUN FILM: "The Big Short", de Adam McKay, "Bridge of Spies", de Steven Spielberg, "Brooklyn", de John Crowley, "Mad Max: Fury Road", de George Miller, "The Martian", de Ridley Scott, "The Revenant", de Alejandro González Iñárritu, "Room", de Lenny Abrahamson, şi "Spotlight", de Tom McCarthy.

CEL MAI BUN REGIZOR: Adam McKay ("The Big Short"), George Miller ("Mad Max: Fury Road"), Alejandro Inarritu ("The Revenant"), Lenny Abrahamson ("Room") şi Tom McCarthy ("Spotlight")

CEL MAI BUN ACTOR ÎN ROL PRINCIPAL: Bryan Cranston ("Trumbo"), Matt Damon ("The Martian"), Leonardo DiCaprio ("The Revenant"), Michael Fassbender ("Steve Jobs"), Eddie Redmayne ("The Danish Girl")

CEA MAI BUNĂ ACTRIŢĂ ÎN ROL PRINCIPAL: Cate Blanchett ("Carol"), Brie Larson ("Room"), Jennifer Lawrence ("Joy"), Charlotte Rampling ("45 Years"), Saoirse Ronan ("Brooklyn")

CEL MAI BUN ACTOR ÎN ROL SECUNDAR: Christian Bale ("The Big Short"), Tom Hardy ("The Revenant"), Mark Ruffalo ("Spotlight"), Mark Rylance ("The Bridge of Spies"), Sylvester Stallone ("Creed")

CEA MAI BUNĂ ACTRIŢĂ ÎN ROL SECUNDAR: Jennifer Jason Leigh ("The Hateful Eight"), Rooney Mara ("Carol"), Rachel McAdams ("Spotlight"), Alicia Vikander ("The Danish Girl"), Kate Winslet ("Steve Jobs")

CEL MAI BUN FILM STRĂIN: "Embrace of the Serpent" (Columbia), "Mustang" (Franţa), "Son of Saul" (Ungaria), "Theeb" (Iordania), "A War" (Danemarca)

CEL MAI BUN LUNGMETRAJ DE ANIMAŢIE: "Anomalisa", "Boy and the World", "Inside Out", "Shaun the Sheep Movie", "When Marnie Was There"

CEA MAI BUNĂ REGIE ARTISTICĂ: "Bridge of Spies", "The Danish Girl", "Mad Max: Fury Road", "The Martian", "The Revenant"

CEL MAI BUN SCENARIU ADAPTAT: "The Big Short" (Charles Randolph şi Adam McKay), "Brooklyn" (Nick Hornby), "Carol" (Phyllis Nagy), "The Martian" (Drew Goddard) şi "Room" (Emma Donoghue)

CEL MAI BUN SCENARIU ORIGINAL: "Bridge of Spies" (Matt Charman, Ethan Coen şi Joel Coen), "Ex Machina" (Alex Garland), "Inside Out" (Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, Josh Cooley), "Spotlight" (Josh Singer şi Tom McCarthy), "Straight Outta Compton" (Jonathan Herman şi Andrea Berloff)

CEA MAI BUNĂ IMAGINE: "Carol", "The Hateful Eight", "Mad Max: Fury Road", "The Revenant", "Sicario"

CEL MAI BUN MONTAJ: "The Big Short", "Mad Max: Fury Road", "The Revenant", "Spotlight", "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"

CEA MAI BUNĂ COLOANĂ SONORĂ: "Bridge of Spies", "Carol", "The Hateful Eight", "Sicario", "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"

CEL MAI BUN CÂNTEC: "Earned It" din "Fifty Shades of Grey", "Manta Ray" din "Racing Extinction", "Simple Song #3" din "Youth", "Til It Happens To You" din "The Hunting Ground", "Writing’s On The Wall" din "Spectre"

CEL MAI BUN MONTAJ DE SUNET: "Mad Max: Fury Road", "The Martian", "The Revenant", "Sicario", "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"

CEL MAI BUN MIXAJ DE SUNET: "Bridge of Spies", "Mad Max: Fury Road", "The Martian", "The Revenant", "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"

CELE MAI BUNE EFECTE VIZUALE: "Ex Machina", "Mad Max: Fury Road", "The Martian", "The Revenant", "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"

CELE MAI BUNE COSTUME: "Carol", "Cinderella", "The Danish Girl", "Mad Max: Fury Road", "The Revenant"

CEL MAI BUN SCURTMETRAJ ANIMAT: "Bear Story" (Gabriel Osorio şi Pato Escala), "Prologue" (Richard Williams şi Imogen Sutton), "Sanjay's Super Team" (Sanjay Patel şi Nicole Grindle), "We Can't Live Without Cosmos" (Konstantin Bronzit), "World of Tomorrow" (Don Hertzfeldt)

CEL MAI BUN SCURTMETRAJ DE FICŢIUNE: "Ave Maria", de Basil Khalil şi Eric Dupont, "Day One", de Henry Hughes, "Everything Will Be Okay (Alles Wird Gut)", de Patrick Vollrath, "Shok", de Jamie Donoughue, "Stutterer", de Benjamin Cleary şi Serena Armitage

CEL MAI BUN LUNGMETRAJ DOCUMENTAR: "Amy", "Cartel Land", "The Look of Silence", "What Happened, Miss Simone?", "Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom"

CEL MAI BUN SCURTMETRAJ DOCUMENTAR: "Body Team 12", "Chau, Beyond the Lines", "Claude Lanzmann: Spectres of the Shoah", "A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness", "Last Day of Freedom"