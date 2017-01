Parlamentari, foşti miniştri şi criminali, după gratii

14:25:16 / 28 Decembrie 2013

Dahhh! I'm ignorant, grow up little girl! What are you. ... A racist! !! Did I ever state they were the only ones and yes, go do some research, you #$%$, she absolutely does have middle eastern in her. Why don't you go get a life! You're a hater and must

you are a tipycal imbecile american this kid has scotish and french grandparents,armenian grand parents and african american and native american greatgrandparents none of those are from middle east;try to learn some geography,dumbo