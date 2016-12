Peste 22.000 de joburi în toată țara. Câte sunt la Constanța

07:12:13 / 22 Aprilie 2016

joburi

Cleshiu should be the correct family name. As a Romanian descendant of British ancestry you still have to express yourself in one language when writing. With your extremely limited English vocabulary knowledge it would be appropriate to write "locuri de munca" instead "joburi" a word that does not exist in English language. The use the word "jobs" is more appropriate and will please the discerning reader. Regards, Gigi