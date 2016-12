Tragedie rutieră

05:05:08 / 13 Ianuarie 2015

VGWtDgxSGVqhXXAE

We went to university together vermox worm tablets Today, there are ongoing struggles for human rights in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas and every corner of the world. When we talk about rights today, we rarely think of just how many there are, and how often they’re infringed upon or taken away. It’s easy to forget that the rights many take for granted are the very same others die fighting for.