Victorii pentru SNC și Municipal

Etapa a 8-a Ligii Old-Boys Constanța la fotbal, ediția 2015, a consemnat victorii ale favoritelor, dar și o contestație. Rezultate: FC Ovidiu - Ideal Cernavodă 4-1, Liga Ofițerilor Constanța - Voința Constanța 3-1, CSCT Team Agigea - IMN Meconst Constanța 8-3, Dinamo Constanța - FC Constanța 1-8, Perla Murfatlar - Poliția Constanța 3-5, Săgeata Stejaru - Portul Constanța 4-6, Axiopolis Cernavodă - FC Amicii Constanța 2-1, Tomis Reyna Construct Constanța - Olimpia Apă Canal Constanţa 2-4 (echipa Tomis a depus o contestație), Medgidia - SNC 4-7, Municipal Constanța - CFR Constanța 4-3, Victoria Cumpăna - Poarta Albă 0-2. De asemenea, s-a mai disputat o restanță din etapa a 7-a: Olimpia Apă Canal Constanţa - Dinamo Constanța, scor 4-7.
Programul partidelor din etapa a 9-a (ora de start este 18.30) - joi: Portul Constanța - Perla Murfatlar (teren „Portul“), Poliția Constanța - Medgidia (teren Agigea), Olimpia Apă Canal Constanţa - CSCT Team Agigea (teren „Voința“), IMN Meconst Constanța - Axiopolis Cernavodă (teren CFR II), FC Amicii Constanța - Liga Ofițerilor Constanța (teren CFR), Ideal Cernavodă - Victoria Cumpăna (teren „Central“ din Cernavodă); vineri: CFR Constanța - Săgeata Stejaru (teren CFR), SNC - Dinamo Constanța (teren SNC), FC Constanța - Tomis Reyna Construct Constanța (teren Agigea), Voința Constanța - FC Ovidiu (teren „Voința“), Poarta Albă - Municipal Constanța (teren Poarta Albă).