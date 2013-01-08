17 miliarde de planete de asemănătoare Terrei

ŞANSE MARI DE A GĂSI VIAŢĂ EXTRATERESTRĂ Galaxia noastră, Calea Lactee, conţine cel puţin 17 miliarde de planete cu mărimi apropiate de cea a Terrei, potrivit unei noi estimări, publicată în SUA, ai cărei autori consideră că descoperirea unei planete-surori a Terrei este foarte probabilă. Această estimare rezultă dintr-o nouă analiză a datelor culese de telescopul spaţial american Kepler, lansat în 2009 pentru a căuta un tip precis de planete în afara sistemului nostru solar, denumite exoplanete.

Nu înseamnă neapărat că acele exoplanete sunt potenţial locuibile, însă probabilitatea de a găsi planete asemănătoare cu Terra a crescut considerabil. Pentru a fi locuibilă, o planetă trebuie să se afle o anumită distanţă de steaua ei, într-o zonă care permite ca temperaturile de la suprafaţa ei să nu fie nici prea ridicate nici prea scăzute, pentru ca apa să poată să existe în stare lichidă şi unde viaţa să fie astfel posibilă. Cel puţin o şesime dintre stelele din Calea Lactee au pe orbitele lor o planetă de mărimea Terrei, a explicat Francois Fressin, de la Centrul de Astrofizică al Universităţii Harvard, principalul autor al acestui studiu, care consideră că galaxia noastră conţine aproximativ o sută de miliarde de stele.

Telescopul Kepler detectează o exoplanetă atunci când aceasta trece prin faţa stelei sale şi cauzează astfel o scădere a luminozităţii acesteia. Acesta identifică exoplanetele potenţiale măsurând în permanenţă schimbările de luminozitate a peste 150.000 de stele situate în constelaţiile Lebedei şi Lirei. În timpul primelor 16 luni de monitorizare, Kepler a identificat 2.400 de exoplanete potenţiale. Oamenii de ştiinţă au încercat să determine câte dintre aceste semnale corespund cu adevărat prezenţei unei exoplanete şi câte planete de acest tip au fost ignorate de monitorizarea făcută de Kepler.

BOGĂŢIE DE STELE Cu ajutorul unui computer care a simulat observaţiile făcute de telescopul Kepler, Francois Fressin şi colegii săi au putut să îşi perfecţioneze analizele pentru a elimina semnalele false şi pentru a le amplifica pe acelea care erau foarte slabe, dorind să alcătuiască astfel un catalog al exoplanetelor. Potrivit acestor astrofizicieni, aproape toate stelele din Calea Lactee asemănătoare Soarelui nostru au cel puţin o planetă care orbitează în jurul lor. Savanţii au regrupat diferitele exoplanete în cinci categorii de dimensiuni şi au stabilit astfel că 17% dintre ele au o mărime cuprinsă între 0,8 şi 1,25 ori faţă de masa Terrei şi orbite de 85 de zile sau mai puţin în jurul stelelor lor. Un sfert dintre stele au în jurul lor planete denumite super-Terra, cu dimensiuni cuprinse între 1,25 şi 2 ori faţă de masa Terrei. Există şi un procent echivalent de planete denumite mini-Neptun, cu mărimi cuprinse între de două ori şi până la patru ori faţă de masa Terrei. Alte planete mai mari, denumite maxi-Neptun, de patru până la şase ori mai mari decât Terra, sunt mult mai puţin frecvente, întrucât doar 3% dintre stelele din galaxia noastră au în jurul lor astfel de planete uriaşe. Doar 5% dintre stelele din Calea Lactee au în jurul lor planete gazoase, cu mărimi cuprinse între de şase ori masa Terrei şi de 22 ori masa Terrei. În plus, savanţii participanţi la misiunea Kepler au anunţat, luni, că acest telescop a descoperit 461 de exoplanete potenţiale noi.

Astfel, de la publicarea ultimului bilanţ al descoperirilor făcute de Kepler, în februarie 2012, numărul exoplanetelor potenţiale a crescut cu 20%, ajungând în prezent la 2.740, aflate pe orbitele a 2.036 de stele.

Până în prezent, cercetătorii participanţi la misiunea Kepler au confirmat existenţa a 105 exoplanete din cele 2.740 candidate descoperite, însă deocamdată niciuna asemănătoare cu Terra.

Astronomers say that one in six stars hosts an Earth-sized planet in a close orbit - suggesting a total of 17 billion such planets in our galaxy.

The result comes from an analysis of planet candidates gathered by Nasa\'s Kepler space observatory.

The Kepler scientists also announced 461 new planet candidates, bringing the satellites\' total haul to 2,740.

Their findings were announced at the 221st meeting of the American Astronomical Society in California.

Transit

Since its launch into orbit in 2009, Kepler has stared at a fixed part of the sky, peering at more than 150,000 stars in its field of view.

It detects the minute dip in light coming from a star if a planet passes in front of it, in what is called a transit.

But it is a tricky measurement to make, with the total light changing just tiny fractions of a percent, and not every dip in light is due to a planet.

So Francois Fressin of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics - who discovered the first Earth-sized planets set about trying to find out not only which Kepler candidates might not be planets, but also which planets might not have been visible to Kepler.

\"We have to correct for two things - first [the Kepler candidate list] is incomplete,\" he told BBC News.

\"We only see the planets that are transiting their host stars, stars that happen to have a planet that is well-aligned for us to see it, and [for each of those] there are dozens that do not.

\"The second major correction is in the list of candidates - there are some that are not true planets transiting their host star; they are other astrophysical configurations.\"

These might include, for example, binary stars, where one star orbits another, blocking some of the light as the stars transit each other.

\"We simulated all the possible configurations we could think of - and we found out that they could only account for 9.5% of Kepler planets, and all the rest are bona fide planets,\" Dr Fressin explained.

The results suggest that 17% of stars host a planet up to 1.25 times the size of the Earth, in close orbits lasting just 85 days or fewer - much like the planet Mercury.

That means our Milky Way galaxy hosts at least 17 billion Earth-sized planets.

In the zone

Even as Dr Fressin reported an analysis of the most recent Kepler catalogue, it was increased substantially by results reported by Christopher Burke of the Seti Institute.

Dr Burke announced 461 new candidate planets, a substantial fraction of which were Earth-sized or not much larger - planets that have until now been particularly difficult to detect.

\"What\'s particularly interesting is four new planets - less than twice the size of Earth - that are potentially in the habitable zone, the location around a star where it could potentially have liquid water to sustain life,\" Dr Burke told BBC News.

One of the four, dubbed KOI 172.02, is a mere 1.5 times the size of the Earth and around a star like our own Sun - perhaps as near as the current data allow to finding an \"Earth 2.0\".

\"It\'s very exciting because we\'re really starting to pick up the sensitivity to these things in the habitable zone - we\'re just really getting to the frontier of potentially life-bearing planets.\"

William Borucki, the driving force behind and principal investigator on the Kepler mission, said he was \"delighted\" by the fresh batch of results.

\"The most important thing is the statistics - not to find one Earth but to find 100 Earths. That\'s what we\'ll be seeing as the years go on with the Kepler mission, because it was designed to find many Earths.\"