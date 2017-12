El este băiatul de aur al învățământului constănțean. Este curios din... naștere!

14:38:37 / 21 August 2015

Geografie

II place Jules Verne....Poate a fost inspirat de Paganel, savantul geograf (Secretary of the Geographical Society of Paris, Corresponding Member of the Societies of Berlin, Bombay, Darmstadt, Leipsic, London, St. Petersburg, Vienna, and New York; Honorary Member of the Royal Geographical and Ethnographical Institute of the East Indies) Inca o data, felicitari!