Facebook a avut probleme tehnice

04:06:10 / 22 Ianuarie 2015

UULQOBThAZ

We need someone with experience much does paxil cost The technology will be delivered by the end of the year, with the OpenJDK version to run on Windows Server on top of Azure, said Gianugo Rabellino, senior director of open source communities at Microsoft Open Technologies, a business unit of Microsoft. A preview is expected before the final release: "The point is making sure that Windows Azure customers can use OpenJDK on our platform in a way that is fully supported and fully backed by Microsoft."