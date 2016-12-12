Iată lista aleșilor care vor intra în Parlament în următoarea legislatură

Iată lista aleșilor care vor intra în Parlament în următoarea legislatură
Politică 12 Decembrie 2016 / 14:21 454 accesări 0 comentarii

Agenția MEDIAFAX vă prezintă numele celor care vor ajunge în viitorul legislativ, dar și câte posturi rămân pentru redistribuire, în principalele județe, după ce Biroul Electoral Central a centralizat 70% din voturi.

CLUJ

CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR

Florin Stamatian (PNL)

Adrian Oros (PNL)

Sorin Moldovan (PNL)

Horia Nasra (PSD)

Cornel Itu (PSD)

Cristina Burciu (PSD)

Csoma Botond (UDMR)

Hegedus Csilla (UDMR)

Emanuel Ungureanu (USR)

Un mandat- REDISTRIBUIRE

SENAT

Marius Nicoară (PNL)

Vasile Ilea (PSD)

Laszlo Attila (UDMR)

Mihai Goţiu (USR)

SIBIU

CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR

Ioan Ovidiu Sitterli (PSD)

Raluca Turcan (PNL)

Nicolae Neagu (PNL)

Dan Barna (USR)

Două mandate- REDISTRIBUIRE

SENAT

Mircea Cazan (PNL)

Viorel Arcaș (PSD)

Traian Belei (USR)

Un mandat- REDISTRIBUIRE

PRAHOVA

CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR

Rodica Paraschiv (PSD)

Cornel Nanu (PSD)

Andrei Nicolae (PSD)

Mihaela Laura Moagher (PSD)

Ludmila Sfîrloagă (PSD)

George Ionescu (PNL)

Răzvan Prișcă (PNL)

Rădulescu Dan (USR)

Grațiela Gavrilescu (ALDE)

Cătălina Bozianu (PMP)

SENAT

Emanoil Savin (PSD)

Radu Oprea (PSD)

Iulian Dumitrescu (PNL)

SUCEAVA

CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR

Eugen Bejinariu (PSD)

Maricela Cobuz(PSD)

Cătălin Nechifor (PSD)

Alexandru Rădulescu (PSD)

Ioan Bălan (PNL)

Angelica Fădor (PNL)

Patru mandate- REDISTRIBUIRE

SENAT

Ioan Stan (PSD)

Dan Cadariu (PNL)

Două mandate- REDISTRIBUIRE

BISTRIȚA NĂSĂUD

CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR

Doina Pană (PSD)

Daniel Suciu (PSD)

Robert Sighiartău (PNL)

Două mandate-REDISTRIBUIRE

SENAT

Două mandate- REDISTRIBUIRE

OLT

CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR

Florin Iordache (PSD)

Dan Ciocan (PSD)

Alexandru Stănescu (PSD)

Marius Iancu(PSD)

Gigel Știrbu (PNL)

Mihai Niță (ALDE)

SENAT

Paul Stănescu (PSD)

Renică Diaconescu (PSD)

Siminica Mirea (PNL)

HUNEDOARA

CAMERA DEPUTATILOR

Laurentiu Nistor (PSD)

Natalia Intotero (PSD)

Ilie Toma (PSD)

Lucian Heius (PNL)

Un mandat- REDISTRIBUIRE

SENAT

Cristian Resmerita (PSD)

Carmen Hărău (PNL)

Un mandat- REDISTRIBUIRE

GORJ

CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR

Victor Ponta (PSD)

Mihai Weber (PSD)

Alin Văcaru(PSD)

Dan Vâlceanu (PNL)

Dian Popescu (ALDE)

SENAT

Florin Cârciumaru (PSD)

Scarlat Iriza (ALDE)

IAȘI

CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR

Camelia Gavrilă (PSD)

Nicolae Bănicioiu (PSD)

Tudor Ciuhodaru (PSD)

Vasile Câtea (PSD)

Silviu Macovei (PSD)

Vasile Axinte (PSD)

Marius Bodea (PNL)

Dumitru Oprea (PNL)

Cosette Chichirău (USR)

Trei mandate- REDISTRIBUIRE

SENAT

Doru Pănescu (PSD)

Victorel Lupu (PSD)

Iulia Scântei (PNL)

Două mandate: REDISTRIBUIRE

TIMIȘ

CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR

Călin Dobra (PSD)

Alfred Simonis (PSD)

Adrian Pau (PSD)

Marilen Pirtea (PNL)

Ben-Oni Ardelean (PNL)

Cătălin Drulă (USR)

Marian Cucșa (ALDE),

Cornel Sămărtinean (PMP)

Două mandate- REDISTRIBUIRE

SENAT

Eugen Dogariu (PSD)

Adrian Diaconu (PSD)

Alina Gorghiu (PNL)

Nicu Fălcoi (USR)

ARGEȘ

CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR

Radu Vasilică (PSD)

Mircea Drăghici (PSD)

Simona Bucura Oprescu (PSD)

Nicolae Georgescu (PSD)

Cătălin Rădulescu (PSD)

Nicolae Velcea (PSD)

Dănuţ Bica (PNL)

Un mandat- REDISTRIBUIRE

SENAT

Şerban Valeca (PSD)

Gheorghe Marin (PSD)

Cristina Stocheci (PSD)

Ioan Popa (PNL)

CONSTANȚA

CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR

Iulian Iancu (PSD)

Mircea Dobre (PSD)

Cristina Dumitrache (PSD)

Radu Babuş (PSD)

George Vişan (PSD)

Bogdan Huţucă (PNL)

Robert Boroianu (PNL)

Două mandate - REDISTRIBUIRE

SENAT

Liviu Brăiloiu (PSD)

Nicolae Moga (PSD)

Vergil Chiţac (PNL)

Două mandate- REDISTRIBUIRE

BRAȘOV

CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR

Valentin Mihai Popa (PSD)

Viorel Chiriac (PSD)

Roxana Mînzatu (PSD)

Mara Mareş (PNL)

Gabriel Andronache (PNL)

Tudor Benga (USR)

SENAT

Marius Alexandru Dunca (PSD)

Trei posturi- REDISTRIBUIRE

BOTOȘANI

CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR

Tamara Ciofu (PSD)

Rotaru Răzvan (PSD)- redistribuire

Mihaela Huncă (PSD)

Marius Budăi (PSD)

Cristian Achiței (PNL)

Două mandate- REDISTRIBUIRE

SENAT

Doina Federovici (PSD)

Trufin Lucian (PSD)

Costel Șoptică (PNL)- redistribuire

ALBA

CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR

Ioan Dîrzu (PSD)

Cornel Suciu (PSD)

Florin Roman (PNL)

Corneliu Olar (PNL)

Un mandat- REDISTRIBUIRE

SENAT

Daniel Breaz (PSD)

Alexandru Pereș (PNL)

alegeri parlamentarelistăaleșiparlamentari
