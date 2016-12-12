Iată lista aleșilor care vor intra în Parlament în următoarea legislatură

Agenția MEDIAFAX vă prezintă numele celor care vor ajunge în viitorul legislativ, dar și câte posturi rămân pentru redistribuire, în principalele județe, după ce Biroul Electoral Central a centralizat 70% din voturi.
CLUJ
CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR
Florin Stamatian (PNL)
Adrian Oros (PNL)
Sorin Moldovan (PNL)
Horia Nasra (PSD)
Cornel Itu (PSD)
Cristina Burciu (PSD)
Csoma Botond (UDMR)
Hegedus Csilla (UDMR)
Emanuel Ungureanu (USR)
Un mandat- REDISTRIBUIRE
SENAT
Marius Nicoară (PNL)
Vasile Ilea (PSD)
Laszlo Attila (UDMR)
Mihai Goţiu (USR)
SIBIU
CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR
Ioan Ovidiu Sitterli (PSD)
Raluca Turcan (PNL)
Nicolae Neagu (PNL)
Dan Barna (USR)
Două mandate- REDISTRIBUIRE
SENAT
Mircea Cazan (PNL)
Viorel Arcaș (PSD)
Traian Belei (USR)
Un mandat- REDISTRIBUIRE
PRAHOVA
CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR
Rodica Paraschiv (PSD)
Cornel Nanu (PSD)
Andrei Nicolae (PSD)
Mihaela Laura Moagher (PSD)
Ludmila Sfîrloagă (PSD)
George Ionescu (PNL)
Răzvan Prișcă (PNL)
Rădulescu Dan (USR)
Grațiela Gavrilescu (ALDE)
Cătălina Bozianu (PMP)
SENAT
Emanoil Savin (PSD)
Radu Oprea (PSD)
Iulian Dumitrescu (PNL)
SUCEAVA
CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR
Eugen Bejinariu (PSD)
Maricela Cobuz(PSD)
Cătălin Nechifor (PSD)
Alexandru Rădulescu (PSD)
Ioan Bălan (PNL)
Angelica Fădor (PNL)
Patru mandate- REDISTRIBUIRE
SENAT
Ioan Stan (PSD)
Dan Cadariu (PNL)
Două mandate- REDISTRIBUIRE
BISTRIȚA NĂSĂUD
CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR
Doina Pană (PSD)
Daniel Suciu (PSD)
Robert Sighiartău (PNL)
Două mandate-REDISTRIBUIRE
SENAT
Două mandate- REDISTRIBUIRE
OLT
CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR
Florin Iordache (PSD)
Dan Ciocan (PSD)
Alexandru Stănescu (PSD)
Marius Iancu(PSD)
Gigel Știrbu (PNL)
Mihai Niță (ALDE)
SENAT
Paul Stănescu (PSD)
Renică Diaconescu (PSD)
Siminica Mirea (PNL)
HUNEDOARA
CAMERA DEPUTATILOR
Laurentiu Nistor (PSD)
Natalia Intotero (PSD)
Ilie Toma (PSD)
Lucian Heius (PNL)
Un mandat- REDISTRIBUIRE
SENAT
Cristian Resmerita (PSD)
Carmen Hărău (PNL)
Un mandat- REDISTRIBUIRE
GORJ
CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR
Victor Ponta (PSD)
Mihai Weber (PSD)
Alin Văcaru(PSD)
Dan Vâlceanu (PNL)
Dian Popescu (ALDE)
SENAT
Florin Cârciumaru (PSD)
Scarlat Iriza (ALDE)
IAȘI
CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR
Camelia Gavrilă (PSD)
Nicolae Bănicioiu (PSD)
Tudor Ciuhodaru (PSD)
Vasile Câtea (PSD)
Silviu Macovei (PSD)
Vasile Axinte (PSD)
Marius Bodea (PNL)
Dumitru Oprea (PNL)
Cosette Chichirău (USR)
Trei mandate- REDISTRIBUIRE
SENAT
Doru Pănescu (PSD)
Victorel Lupu (PSD)
Iulia Scântei (PNL)
Două mandate: REDISTRIBUIRE
TIMIȘ
CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR
Călin Dobra (PSD)
Alfred Simonis (PSD)
Adrian Pau (PSD)
Marilen Pirtea (PNL)
Ben-Oni Ardelean (PNL)
Cătălin Drulă (USR)
Marian Cucșa (ALDE),
Cornel Sămărtinean (PMP)
Două mandate- REDISTRIBUIRE
SENAT
Eugen Dogariu (PSD)
Adrian Diaconu (PSD)
Alina Gorghiu (PNL)
Nicu Fălcoi (USR)
ARGEȘ
CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR
Radu Vasilică (PSD)
Mircea Drăghici (PSD)
Simona Bucura Oprescu (PSD)
Nicolae Georgescu (PSD)
Cătălin Rădulescu (PSD)
Nicolae Velcea (PSD)
Dănuţ Bica (PNL)
Un mandat- REDISTRIBUIRE
SENAT
Şerban Valeca (PSD)
Gheorghe Marin (PSD)
Cristina Stocheci (PSD)
Ioan Popa (PNL)
CONSTANȚA
CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR
Iulian Iancu (PSD)
Mircea Dobre (PSD)
Cristina Dumitrache (PSD)
Radu Babuş (PSD)
George Vişan (PSD)
Bogdan Huţucă (PNL)
Robert Boroianu (PNL)
Două mandate - REDISTRIBUIRE
SENAT
Liviu Brăiloiu (PSD)
Nicolae Moga (PSD)
Vergil Chiţac (PNL)
Două mandate- REDISTRIBUIRE
BRAȘOV
CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR
Valentin Mihai Popa (PSD)
Viorel Chiriac (PSD)
Roxana Mînzatu (PSD)
Mara Mareş (PNL)
Gabriel Andronache (PNL)
Tudor Benga (USR)
SENAT
Marius Alexandru Dunca (PSD)
Trei posturi- REDISTRIBUIRE
BOTOȘANI
CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR
Tamara Ciofu (PSD)
Rotaru Răzvan (PSD)- redistribuire
Mihaela Huncă (PSD)
Marius Budăi (PSD)
Cristian Achiței (PNL)
Două mandate- REDISTRIBUIRE
SENAT
Doina Federovici (PSD)
Trufin Lucian (PSD)
Costel Șoptică (PNL)- redistribuire
ALBA
CAMERA DEPUTAȚILOR
Ioan Dîrzu (PSD)
Cornel Suciu (PSD)
Florin Roman (PNL)
Corneliu Olar (PNL)
Un mandat- REDISTRIBUIRE
SENAT
Daniel Breaz (PSD)
Alexandru Pereș (PNL)