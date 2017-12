Italian împuşcat în cap, la Spitalul de Neurochirurgie

22:32:48 / 21 Ianuarie 2015

PcQAScbxXmkzszUlmkR

Do you have any exams coming up? buy amitriptyline canada "The Seleka rebels came with weapons, hurt us, burnt our houses and then there were reprisals from Christian militias," said a woman called Dore at one hospital in Bangui, recounting how she fled hundreds of kilometers on foot with three children all under the age of six.