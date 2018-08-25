Locomotiva unui tren care transporta combustibil a luat foc în Prahova

Locomotiva unui tren care transporta combustibil a luat foc în Prahova
Eveniment 25 August 2018 / 08:25 74 accesări 0 comentarii

Potrivit reprezentanţilor ISU Prahova, incendiul a izbucnit cu puţin timp înainte de ora 6.00, la locomotivă şi s-a manifestat la compartimentul motor.

„A fost incendiu la locomotiva CFR Ploieşti-Valea Călugărească. S-a manifestat la nivelul compartimentului motor, a fost decuplată de vagoane. Trenul transporta benzină şi motorină în 27 de vagoane. La sosirea forţelor de intervenţie, incendiul se manifesta la întreaga locomotivă”, au transmis reprezentanţii ISU Prahova.

După aproximativ o oră, focul a fost stins de pompierii prahoveni, iar locomotiva va fi transportată în Gara Est din Ploieşti.

Potrivit ISU Prahova, locomotiva se deplasa de la Brazi la Feteşti, iar incendiul a izbucnit în apropiere de localitatea Pantazi.

(mediafax.ro)

