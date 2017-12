Motive pentru a (nu) ţine post!

22:05:49 / 21 Ianuarie 2015

DzLPARrxnGKmq

I support Manchester United 40 mg paxil "Britain's working people don't get to have cosy dinners in Downing Street to discuss policy, like David Cameron's big donors," said the Labour leader. "That's why they need a party that is open to them. That is on their side. A One Nation Labour Party for all the people of Britain, not just a few at the top."