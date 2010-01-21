Nominalizări la premiile BAFTA

Filmele „Avatar”, „Hurt Locker” şi „An Education” sunt marile favorite la premiile BAFTA, primind fiecare câte opt nominalizări, au anunţat organizatorii, joi. În topul filmelor cu cele mai multe nominalizări, cele trei pelicule sunt urmate de thrillerul SF „District 9” cu şapte nominalizări, de filmul lui Quentin Tarantino „Inglourious Basterds / Ticăloşi fără glorie” şi de „Up in the Air / Sus, în aer” cu George Clooney, ambele cu câte şase nominalizări. Gala de decernare a premiilor BAFTA va avea loc la Royal Opera House din Londra pe 21 februarie.

Lista completă a nominalizărilor la premiile BAFTA:

Cel mai bun film: „Avatar”, „An Education”, „The Hurt Locker”, „Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire”, „Up in the Air / Sus, în aer”

Cel mai bun regizor: James Cameron („Avatar”), Neil Blomkamp („District 9”), Lone Scherfig („An Education”), Kathryn Bigelow („The Hurt Locker”), Quentin Tarantino („Inglourious Basterds / Ticăloşi fără glorie”)

Cel mai bun scenariu original: „The Hangover / Marea mahmureală” - Jon Lucas, Scott Moore, „The Hurt Locker” - Mark Boal, („Inglourious Basterds / Ticăloşi fără glorie” - Quentin Tarantino, „A Serious Man” - Joel şi Ethan Coen, „Up / Deasupra tuturor” - Bob Peterson, Pete Docter

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: „District 9” - Neill Blomkamp, Terri Tatchell, „An Education” - Nick Hornby, „In the Loop” - Jesse Armstrong, Simon Blackwell, Armando Iannucci, Tony Roche, „Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire” - Geoffrey Fletcher, „Up in the Air / Sus, în aer” - Jason Reitman, Sheldon Turner

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Jeff Bridges – „Crazy Heart”, George Clooney - „Up in the Air / Sus, în aer”, Colin Firth – „A Single Man”, Jeremy Renner – „The Hurt Locker”, Andy Serkis – „Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Carey Mulligan – „An Education”, Saoirse Ronan – „The Lovely Bones”, Gabourey Sidibe – „Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire”, Meryl Streep – „Julie and Julia”, Audrey Tautou – „Coco Before Chanel”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Alec Baldwin – „It\'s Complicated / E tare complicat!”, Christian McKay – „Me and Orson Welles”, Alfred Molina – „An Education”, Stanley Tucci – „The Lovely Bones”, Christoph Waltz - „Inglourious Basterds / Ticăloşi fără glorie”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Anne-Marie Duff – „Nowhere Boy”, Vera Farmiga şi Anna Kendrick - „Up in the Air / Sus, în aer”, Mo\'nique – „Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire”, Kristin Scott Thomas – „Nowhere Boy”

Cel mai bun film britanic: „An Education”, „Fish Tank”, „In the Loop”, „Moon”, „Nowhere Boy”

Cel mai bun scenarist, regizor sau producător debutant britanic: Lucy Bailey, Andrew Thompson, Elizabeth Morgan Hemlock, David Pearson – „Mugabe and the White African”, Eran Creevy – „Shifty”, Stuart Hazeldine – „Exam”, Duncan Jones – „Moon”, Sam Taylor-Wood – „Nowhere Boy”

Cel mai bun film în altă limbă decât engleză: „Los abrazos rotos / Îmbrăţişări frânte” - Pedro Almodovar, „Coco Before Chanel” - Anne Fontaine, „Låt den rätte komma in / Legături de sânge” - Tomas Alfredson, „Un Prophète / Profetul” - Jacques Audiard, „Das Weisse Band” - Michael Hanecke

Cel mai bun film de animaţie: „Coraline” - Henry Selick, „Fantastic Mr. Fox” - Wes Anderson, „Up / Deasupra tuturor” - Pete Docter

Cea mai bună muzică: „Avatar” - James Horner, „Crazy Heart” - T-Bone Burnett, Stephen Bruton, „Fantastic Mr. Fox” - Alexandre Desplat, „Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll” - Chaz Jankel, „Up / Deasupra tuturor” - Michael Giacchino

Cea mai bună imagine: „Avatar” - Mauro Fiore, „District 9” - Trent Opaloch, „The Hurt Locker” - Barry Ackroyd, „Inglourious Basterds / Ticăloşi fără glorie” - Robert Richardson, „The Road” - Javier Aguirresarobe

Cel mai bun montaj: „Avatar” - Stephen Rivkin, John Refoua, James Cameron, „District 9” - Julian Clarke, „The Hurt Locker” - Bob Murawski, Chris Innis, „Inglourious Basterds / Ticăloşi fără glorie” - Sally Menke, „Up in the Air / Sus, în aer” - Dana E. Glauberman

Cea mai bună scenografie: „Avatar” - Rick Carter, Robert Stromberg, Kim Sinclair, „District 9” - Philip Ivey, Guy Poltgieter, „Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince / Harry Potter şi Prinţul Semipur” - Stuart Craig, Stephenie Mcmillan, „The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus” şi „Inglourious Basterds / Ticăloşi fără glorie” - David Wasco, Sandy Reynolds Wasco

Cele mai bune costume: „Bright Star” - Janet Patterson, „Coco Before Chanel” - Catherine Leterrier, „An Education” - Odile Dicks-Mireaux, „A Single Man” - Arianne Phillips şi „The Young Victoria” - Sandy Powell

Cel mai bun sunet: „Avatar” - Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, Andy Nelson, Tony Johnson, Addison Teague, „District 9”, „The Hurt Locker”- Ray Beckett, Paul N. J. Ottosson, Craig Stauffer, „Star Trek”- Peter J. Devlin, Andy Nelson, Anna Behlmer, Mark Stoeckinger, Ben Burtt, „Up / Deasupra tuturor” - Tom Myers, Michael Silvers, Michael Semanick

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: „Avatar” - Joe Letteri, Stephen Rosenbaum, Richard Baneham, Andrew R. Jones, „District 9” - Dan Kaufman, Peter Muyzers, Robert Habros, Matt Aitken, „Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince / Harry Potter şi Prinţul Semipur” - John Richardson, Tim Burke, Tim Alexander, Nicolas Aithadi, „The Hurt Locker” - Richard Stutsman şi „Star Trek” - Roger Guyett, Russell Earl, Paul Kavanagh, Burt Dalton

Cel mai bun machiaj şi cea mai bună coafură – „Coco Before Chanel” - Thi Thanh Tu Nguyen, Jane Milon, „An Education” - Lizzie Yianni Georgiou, „The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus” - Sarah Monzani, „Nine” - Peter King, „The Young Victoria” - Jenny Shircore

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie: „The Gruffalo” - Michael Rose, Martin Pope, Jakob Schuh, Max Lang, „The Happy Duckling” - Gili Dolev, „Mother of Many” - Sally Arthur, Emma Lazenby

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj: „14” - Asitha Ameresekere, „I Do Air” - James Bolton, Martina Amati, „Jade” - Samm Haillay, Daniel Elliott, „Mixtape” - Luti Fagbenle, Luke Snellin şi „Off Season” - Jacob Jaffke, Jonathan Van Tulleken

Categoria Debut: Jesse Eisenberg, Nicholas Hoult, Carey Mulligan, Tahar Rahim, Kristen Stewart