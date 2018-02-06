Repetiție pentru Oscar 2018

Tradiția, de la care Academia Americană de Film nu se abate niciodată, cere ca, anual, cu o lună înainte de decernarea Premiilor Oscar, nominalizaţii să participe la un dineu oficial dat în onoarea lor.

Așadar, cu o lună înainte de gala premiilor Oscar 2018, toți nominalizații la ediția din acest an au luat parte la „repetiția“ ținută la de lahotelul Beverly Hilton din Los Angeles.

Ediția cu numărul 90 a galei de decernare a premiilor Oscar va avea loc duminică, 4 martie, la Dolby Theatre din Hollywood, Los Angeles, începând cu ora 01:30 (ora României).

Până atunci, să recapitulăm nominalizările la Premiile Oscar 2018:

Cel mai bun film

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Cel mai bun regizor

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Timothée Chalamet “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya “Get Out”

Gary Oldman “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington “Roman J. Israel Esq.”

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Sally Hawkins “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep “The Post”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Willem Dafoe “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Mary J. Blige “Mudbound”

Lesley Manville “Phantom Thread”

Octavia Spencer “The Shape of Water”

Allison Janney “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf “Lady Bird”

Cel mai bun scenariu original

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards”

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

“Call Me by Your Name”

“The Disaster Artist”

“Logan”

“Molly’s Game”

“Mudbound”

Cel mai bun film străin

“A Fantastic Woman”

“The Insult”

“Loveless”

“Of Body and Soul”

“The Square”

Cel mai bun documentar

“Abacus”

“Faces Places”

“Icarus”

“Last Ment in Aleppo”

“Strong Island”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animație

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animație

“Dear Basketball”

“Garden Party”

“Lou”

“Negative Space”

“Revolting Rhymes”

Cel mai bun cântec original

“Mighty River” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love” Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me” Coco

“Stand Up for Something” Marshall

“This Is Me” The Greatest Showman

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

“Dunkirk”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“Three Billboards”

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet

“Baby Driver”

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Dunkirk”

“The Shape of Water”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Cea mai bună imagine

“Blade Runner 2049” Roger Deakins

“Darkest Hour” Bruno Delbonnel

“Dunkirk” Hoyte van Hoytema

“Mudbound” Rachel Morrison

“The Shape of Water” Dan Laustsen

Cele mai bune costume

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Darkest Hour”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Shape of Water”

“Victoria and Abdul”

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

“Blade Runner 2049”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“Kong Skull Island”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură

“Darkest Hour”

“Victoria and Abdul”

“Wonder”

Cel mai bun montaj

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“I, Tonya”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards”