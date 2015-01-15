S-au anunţat nominalizările la premiile Oscar

Numărătoarea inversă a început la Hollywood, odată cu anunțarea nominalizărilor la premiile Oscar. Ca întotdeauna, cursa este foarte strânsă, în care filmul „Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” de Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu și „The Grand Budapest Hotel”, de Wes Anderson, sunt marile favorite, cu nu mai puțin de nouă nominalizări. Filmul „The Imitation Game” a primit opt nominalizări, în timp ce pelicula „American Sniper”, de Clint Eastwood, şi lungmetrajul „Boyhood”, de Richard Linklater, au primit şase nominalizări fiecare. Academia de film americană a decis ca în acest an să nominalizeze opt lungmetraje la categoria Cel mai bun film.

Ceremonia de anunţare a nominalizărilor a avut loc la Teatrul „Samuel Goldwyn“ din Beverly Hills, cinematograful administrat de Academia de film americană, instituţia care decernează prestigioasele statuete. Pentru prima dată în istoria evenimentului, nominalizările au fost anunţate, live, în două părţi. Regizorii J.J. Abrams şi Alfonso Cuaron au anunţat primul grup de nominalizări din totalul de 24 de categorii, iar actorul Chris Pine şi Cheryl Boone Isaacs, preşedintele Academiei de film americane, au anunţat al doilea set de nominalizări.

Cea de-a 87-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar, un eveniment care va încheia sezonul trofeelor cinematografice de la Hollywood, va avea loc pe 22 februarie. Evenimentul va fi prezentat în premieră de actorul Neil Patrick Harris. La sfârşitul lunii noiembrie, premiile Oscar onorifice au fost acordate actorului şi scenaristului Jean-Claude Carrière, cineastului Hayao Miyazaki şi actriţei şi cântăreţei Maureen O'Hara. De asemenea, celebrul cântăreţ Harry Belafonte a fost recompensat în cadrul aceleiaşi gale cu Premiul Umanitar Jean Hersholt.

Lista completă a nominalizărilor:

Cel mai bun film: „American Sniper” de Clint Eastwood, „Birdman” de Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, „Boyhood” de Richard Linklater, „The Grand Budapest Hotel” de Wes Anderson, „The Imitation Game” de Morten Tyldum, „Selma” de Ava DuVernay, „The Theory of Everything” de James Marsh, „Whiplash” de Damien Chazelle

Cel mai bun regizor: Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu („Birdman”), Richard Linklater („Boyhood„), Bennett Miller („Foxcatcher”), Wes Anderson („The Grand Budapest Hotel”), Morten Tyldum („The Imitation Game”)

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Steve Carell („Foxcatcher”), Bradley Cooper („American Sniper„), Benedict Cumberbatch („The Imitation Game”), Michael Keaton („Birdman”), Eddie Redmayne („The Theory of Everything”)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Marion Cotillard („Deux jours, une nuit”), Felicity Jones („The Theory of Everything„), Julianne Moore („Still Alice„), Rosamund Pike („Gone Girl”), Reese Witherspoon („Wild”)

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Robert Duvall („The Judge”), Ethan Hawke („Boyhood”), Edward Norton („Birdman”), Mark Ruffalo („Foxcatcher”), J.K Simmons („Whiplash”)

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Patricia Arquette („Boyhood”), Laura Dern („Wild”), Keira Knightley („The Imitation Game”), Emma Stone (”Birdman”), Meryl Street („Into the Woods”)

Cel mai bun film străin: „Ida” de Pawel Pawlikowski (Polonia), „Leviathan” de Andrei Zviagințev (Rusia), „Tangerines” de Zaza Urushadze (Estonia), „Timbuktu” de Abderrahmane Sissako (Mauritania), „Wild Tales” de Damián Szifrón (Argentina)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: „Big Hero 6”, „The Boxtrolls”, „How to Train Your Dragon 2”, „Song of the Sea”, „The Tale of the Princess Kaguya”

Cea mai bună regie artistică: „The Grand Budapest Hotel”, „The Imitation Game”, „Interstellar”, „Into the Woods”, „Mr. Turner”

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: „American Sniper” (Jason Hall), „The Imitation Game” (Graham Moore), „Inherent Vice” (Paul Thomas Anderson), „The Theory of Everything” (Anthony McCarten), „Whiplash” (Damien Chazelle)

Cel mai bun scenariu original: „Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Jr. & Armando Bo), „Boyhood” (Richard Linklater), „Foxcatcher” (E. Max Frye şi Dan Futterman), „The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Wes Anderson & Hugo Guinness), „Nightcrawler” (Dan Gilroy)

Cea mai bună imagine: „Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”, „The Grand Budapest Hotel”, „Ida”, „Mr. Turner„, „Unbroken”

Cel mai bun montaj: „American Sniper”, „Boyhood”, „The Grand Budapest Hotel”, „The Imitation Game”, „Whiplash”

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: „The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Alexandre Desplat), „The Imitation Game” (Alexandre Desplat), „Interstellar” (Hans Zimmer), „Mr. Turner” (Gary Yershon), „The Theory of Everything” (Jóhann Jóhannsson)

Cel mai bun cântec: „Everything Is Awesome” din „The Lego Movie”, „Glory” din „Selma”, „Grateful” din „Beyond the Lights”, „I'm Not Gonna Miss You” din „Glen Campbell…I'll Be Me”, „Lost Stars” din „Begin Again”

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet: „American Sniper”, „Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”, „The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”, „Interstellar”, „Unbroken”

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet: „American Sniper”, „Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”, „Interstellar”, „Unbroken”, „Whiplash”

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: „Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, „Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”, „Guardians of the Galaxy”, „Interstellar”, „X-Men: Days of Future Past”

Cel mai bun machiaj / cea mai bună coafură: „Foxcatcher”, „The Grand Budapest Hotel”, „Guardians of the Galaxy”

Cele mai bune costume: „The Grand Budapest Hotel”, „Inherent Vice”, „Into the Woods”, „Maleficent”, „Mr. Turner”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: „The Bigger Picture”, „The Dam Keeper”, „Feast”, „Me and My Moulton”, „A Single Life”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune: „Aya”, „Boogaloo and Graham”, „Butter Lamp (La Lampe Au Beurre De Yak)”, „Parvaneh”, „The Phone Call”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: „CitizenFour”, „Finding Vivian Maier”, „Last Days in Vietnam„, „The Salt of the Earth”, „Virunga”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: „Crisis Hotline: Veterans Press 1”, „Joanna„, „Our Curse”, „The Reaper (La Parka)”, „White Earth”