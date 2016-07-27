Beyonce conduce topul nominalizărilor la MTV Video Music Awards

MTV a anunţat lista completă a nominalizărilor pentru Video Music Awards, ceremonia pentru decernarea premiilor urmând să se desfăşoare la Madison Square Garden din New York, pe 28 august, relatează nme.com. Beyonce a obţinut 11 nominalizări pentru videoclipul cinematografic de la ”Lemonade”, cântăreața americană fiind secondată de Adele, care a obţinut opt nominalizări, dintre care şapte sunt pentru videoclipul piesei ”Hello”. Adele şi Beyonce sunt în cursă pentru premiul la categoria Cel mai bun videoclip al anului, alături de Drake, Justin Bieber şi Kanye West.

Regretatul cântăreț David Bowie a fost nominalizat postum pentru videoclipurile pieselor ”Lazarus” şi ”Blackstar”.

Iată lista completă a nominalizărilor:

Cel mai bun videoclip al anului:

Adele – ”Hello”

Beyoncé – ”Formation”

Drake – ”Hotline Bling”

Justin Bieber – ”Sorry”

Kanye West – ”Famous”

Cel mai bun videoclip lansat de o cântăreaţă:

Adele – ”Hello”

Beyoncé – ”Hold Up”

Sia – ”Cheap Thrills”

Ariana Grande – ”Into You”

Rihanna [ft. Drake] – ”Work” (short version)

Cel mai bun videoclip lansat de un cântăreţ:

Drake – ”Hotline Bling”

Bryson Tiller – ”Don’t”

Calvin Harris [ft. Rihanna] – ”This Is What You Came For”

Kanye West – ”Famous”

The Weeknd – ”Can’t Feel My Face”

Cea mai bună colaborare muzicală:

Beyoncé [ft. Kendrick Lamar] – ”Freedom”

Fifth Harmony [ft. Ty Dolla $ign] – ”Work From Home”

Ariana Grande [ft. Lil Wayne] – ”Let Me Love You”

Calvin Harris [ft. Rihanna] – ”This Is What You Came For”

Rihanna [ft. Drake] – ”Work” (versiunea scurtă)

Cel mai bun videoclip de hip hop:

Drake – ”Hotline Bling”

Desiigner – ”Panda”

Bryson Tiller – ”Don’t”

Chance the Rapper – ”Angels”

2 Chainz – ”Watch Out”

Cel mai bun videoclip pop:

Adele – ”Hello”

Beyoncé – ”Formation”

Justin Bieber – ”Sorry”

Alessia Cara – ”Wild Things”

Ariana Grande – ”Into You”

Cel mai bun videoclip rock:

All Time Low – ”Missing You”

Coldplay – ”Adventure of a Lifetime”

Fall Out Boy [ft. Demi Lovato] – ”Irresistable”

twenty one pilots – ”Heathens”

Panic! At the Disco – ”Victorious”

Cel mai bun videoclip de muzică electronică:

Calvin Harris & Disciples – ”How Deep Is Your Love”

99 Souls [ft. Destiny’s Child şi Brandy] – ”The Girl Is Mine”

Mike Posner – ”I Took a Pill in Ibiza”

Afrojack – ”SummerThing!”

The Chainsmokers [ft. Daya] – ”Don’t Let Me Down”

Cel mai inovator videoclip (versiunea lungă):

Florence and the Machine – The Odyssey

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Justin Bieber – PURPOSE – The Movement

Chris Brown – Royalty

Troye Sivan – Blue Neighborhood Trilogy

Cel mai bun debut:

Bryson Tiller

Desiigner

Zara Larsson

Lukas Graham

DNCE

Cea mai bună regie artistică într-un videoclip:

Beyoncé – ”Hold Up”

Fergie – ”M.I.L.F.$”

Drake – ”Hotline Bling”

David Bowie – ”Blackstar”

Adele – ”Hello”

Cea mai bună coregrafie într-un videoclip:

Beyoncé – ”Formation”

Missy Elliott [ft. Pharrell] – ”WTF (Where They From)”

Beyoncé – ”Sorry”

FKA twigs – ”M3LL155X”

Florence and the Machine – ”Delilah”

Cea mai bună regie:

Beyoncé – ”Formation”

Coldplay – ”Up&Up”

Adele – ”Hello”

David Bowie – ”Lazarus”

Tame Impala – ”The Less I Know the Better”

Cea mai bună imagine:

Beyoncé – ”Formation”

Adele – ”Hello”

David Bowie – ”Lazarus”

Alesso – ”I Wanna Know”

Ariana Grande – ”Into You”

Cel mai bun montaj:

Beyoncé – ”Formation”

Adele – ”Hello”

Fergie – ”M.I.L.F.$”

David Bowie – ”Lazarus”

Ariana Grande – ”Into You”

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale:

Coldplay – ”Up&Up”

FKA twigs – ”M3LL155X”

Adele – ”Send My Love (To Your New Lover)”

The Weeknd – ”Can’t Feel My Face”

Zayn – ”PILLOWTALK”