Programul partidelor din etapa a doua a fazei grupelor din UEL

Confruntările din etapa a doua a fazei grupelor din UEFA Europa League, programate joi seară, anunţă dueluri atractive, care vor fi urmărite, cu siguranţă, cu interes, de iubitorii fotbalului.
ORA 19.55 -
GRUPA G: Zorya Luhansk - Sporting Braga şi AEK Atena - Leicester City.
Clasament: 1-2. Leicester şi Braga 3p (golaveraj: 3-0), 3-4. Zorya şi AEK 0p (0-3).
GRUPA H: AC Milan - Sparta Praga şi OSC Lille - Celtic Glasgow.
Clasament: 1. Lille 3p (4-1), 2. Milan 3p (3-1), 3. Celtic 0p (1-3), 4. Sparta 0p (1-4).
GRUPA I: Sivasspor - Maccabi Tel-Aviv şi FK Qarabag - CF Villarreal.
Clasament: 1. Villarreal 3p (5-3), 2. Maccabi 3p (1-0), 3. Qarabag 0p (0-1), 4. Sivasspor 0p (3-5).
GRUPA J: Antwerp - Tottenham Hotspur şi LASK Linz - Ludogorets Razgrad.
Clasament: 1. Tottenham 3p (3-0), 2. Antwerp 3p (2-1), 3. Ludogorets 0p (1-2), 4. Sivasspor 0p (0-3).
GRUPA K: Feyenoord Rotterdam - Wolfsberger AC şi CSKA Moscova - Dinamo Zagreb.
Clasament: 1-2. CSKA şi Wolfsberger 1p (1-1), 3-4. Dinamo şi Feyenoord 1p (0-0).
GRUPA L: Steaua Roșie Belgrad - Slovan Liberec şi KAA Gent - Hoffenheim.
Clasament: 1. Hoffenheim 3p (2-0), 2. Slovan 3p (1-0), 3. Gent 0p (0-1), 4. Steaua Roșie 0p (0-2).
ORA 22.00 -
GRUPA A: CFR Cluj - Young Boys Berna şi AS Roma - CSKA Sofia.
Clasament: 1. CFR 3p (golaveraj: 2-0), 2. Roma 3p (2-1), 3. Young Boys 0p (1-2), 4. CSKA 0p (0-2).
GRUPA B: Arsenal Londra - Dundalk şi Molde - Rapid Viena.
Clasament: 1-2. Molde şi Arsenal 3p (2-1), 3-4. Dundalk şi Rapid 0p (1-2).
GRUPA C: Slavia Praga - Bayer Leverkusen şi Nice - Hapoel Beer Sheva.
Clasament: 1. Leverkusen 3p (6-2), 2. Hapoel 3p (3-1), 3. Slavia 0p (1-3), 4. Nice 0p (2-6).
GRUPA D: Benfica Lisabona - Standard Liege şi Rangers FC - Lech Poznan.
Clasament: 1. Benfica 3p (4-2), 2. Rangers 3p (2-0), 3. Lech 0p (2-4), 4. Standard 0p (0-2).
GRUPA E: Omonia Nicosia - PSV Eindhoven şi Granada - PAOK Salonic.
Clasament: 1. Granada 3p (2-1), 2-3. Omonia şi PAOK 1p (1-1), 4. PSV 0p (1-2).
GRUPA F: Real Sociedad - SSC Napoli şi AZ Alkmaar - NK Rijeka.
Clasament: 1-2. Real şi Alkmaar 3p (1-0), 3-4. Napoli şi Rijeka 0p (1-2).
Meciurile pot fi urmărite la Digi Sport, Telekom Sport şi Look.